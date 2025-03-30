× Expand Ilya Popenko A close-up of Jeffrey Lewis. Jeffrey Lewis

media release: Jeffrey Lewis and his various bandmates have perfected a scuzzy, urban style of indie-folk, developing from late-90s New York City bedroom tapes into a mighty 21st Century mash-up of folksy spiel and artsy garage, like Pete Seeger meeting Sonic Youth. A born and raised denizen of the Lower East Side, Lewis’s home recordings were discovered by Rough Trade Records in 2001. He’s built a worldwide fanbase while regularly changing band names, most recently recording as Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage for Don Giovanni Records and Moshi Moshi Records. On stage, Lewis is backed by collaborators in a lineup currently known as Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage.

EVEN MORE Freewheelin’ Jeffrey Lewis is due for release on March 21st, 2025 via Don Giovanni Records (in North America) and Blang Records (UK). It's an incredibly moving, poignant, funny, heartbreaking album replete with Jeffrey's signature brilliant lyricism and raw honesty. The album is available for pre-order/save here: https://lnk.to/The_EVEN_ MORE_Freewheelin_Jeffrey_Lewis

“Jeffrey Lewis is an amazing musician, and if you don’t know his songs you probably have a hole in your heart that can only be filled by his words… I did!” – Regina Spektor

“Hands down my favorite contemporary songwriter” – Ben Gibbard (Death Cab For Cutie)

“Jeffrey is the best pure songwriter I know of” – David Berman (Silver Jews)