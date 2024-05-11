Jelly Art Cake Workshop

media release: You’re invited to Madison Public Art Project’s spring fundraiser. In anticipation of the upcoming Wildflowers of Wisconsin public art project, the MPAP is excited to offer this way to connect art & community. We’re excited to share our upcoming fundraiser where ticket proceeds will support future Public Art projects. This workshop is a great opportunity for you to channel your creativity combining a love of food to make gorgeous edible art.

Decorating Jelly cakes is a creative outlet where participants will learn new skills and be able to experiment with different art techniques, patterns, and designs. Join us for this exciting creative and artistic experience.

Space is limited. Tickets for these art events sell quickly.

Jelly cakes are your blank "canvas" in this fun and interactive foodie workshop! Participants will be guided step-by-step in creating their very own Jelly cake as a work of art using pre-prepared Jelly cake that you will decorate into your own beautiful & edible cake.

The glossy, mirror-like surface of this Jelly cake will become a floral masterpiece during this workshop. Layering different flower designs to create a stunning visual effect. The gelatin base is provided with all the tools and supplies, and with flavored & colored jelly of your choice you will be guided how to create various floral designs. The pre-made base is chilled and allows the jelly to set, resulting in a firm, smooth, and shiny surface to let your inspiration and creativity bloom.

Don't miss out on your chance to learn this Instagram worthy, visually stunning cake. Make your own edible art to impress your friends and family!

Decorating your own Jelly cake you can design your own aesthetic. Make an attractive, vibrant colored cake that is perfect to serve to friends and loved ones or celebrations. Your Jelly cake will add to the atmosphere of any event. Enhance your occasion by providing this visually appealing centerpiece that can be enjoyed by many guests of all ages.

*cakes made at the workshop may keep in the refrigerator for 2-4 days

You will be guided on how to create many floral designs. The gorgeous appearance, and unique texture of this art cake is perfect to serve for Mother's day, special occasions, celebrations, birthday's, weddings, or just as a fancy dinner party dessert treat. Join us and create your own stunning Instagram-worthy cake to share and inspire creativity, and enhance your upcoming occasion. You can personalize your cake and make it your own!

Madison Public Art Project Creative Director, Jillian Talarczyk, will lead this workshop and demonstrate how to make flowers inspired by tulips, floral bouquets, chrysanthemum's, dahlia's, baby's breath and more! You will create your own edible masterpiece that you will take home.

Workshop participants will also enjoy being served a sampling of the gourmet art jelly cakes showcasing impressive tips and techniques. We know you will enjoy the beautiful venue of the ironworks building, open window view, exposed brick, and have fun meeting new friends and neighbors.

Supplies provided:

• Participants will arrive to a chilled and pre-set Jelly art cake which provides a smooth and shiny surface to create a floral decoration. (Base made with gelatin and sugar).

• Gel food colorings color library to achieve vibrant color designs. (creme and milk based)

• A fresh fruit bar complete with strawberries, kiwis, mango and other exotic fruit toppings of dragonfruit and lychee options to enhance flavors and elevate the presentation and will be the finishing touch to impress any foodie's!

• A flavor bar consisting of apple, apricot, pineapple, strawberry, blueberry, honeydew to excite the palette, and more!

Please bring your own: personal ceramic or stainless mug

Ticket information :

• Workshop tickets include table seating, access to all workshop art tools & supplies, flavor bar customization, (1) Jelly cake canvas of your choice, featured mocktail drink, and the gourmet Jelly cake tasting.

• Purchase an additional cake to decorate while you are at the workshop and take home (2) delicious and different stunning Jelly creations.

• $15 addt'l ticket- Includes recipe card, food safe syringe & needle, and take home Jelly art decorating tool of your choice. (select from the workshop tools provided so you can practice and continue to make these in your own home).

• The MPAP Art Collector Prints will be available at this event for purchase. You will have the personal opportunity to see these fine art prints in person, and can aquire them for your own art collection!

Ticket proceeds support our future free and low-cost public art programs.

*Note: We will do our best to accommodate flavor requests for flower batches. There will be limited fridge space.

About the Madison Public Art Project

The Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization. We present innovative contemporary art in the public realm to a diverse audience throughout Wisconsin. The MPAP’s exciting free public art exhibitions strengthen and educate communities while supporting social justice and fostering local arts and culture. Supporting both emerging and established artists, the MPAP relies on grants, individual contributions, corporations, and foundations to support our exhibitions. Our art installations inspire civic participation and encourage artistic imagination. ​To learn more please visit:

www.MadisonPublicArtProject.org

Please note that this workshop uses ingredients made with beef gelatin, milk, creme, and sugar.

Cancellation policy: Cancellations must be made 7 days prior to the event. Cancellations made less than 7 days prior to the event are non-refundable unless we are able to fill the spot.

Purchase your tickets to attend today. All are welcome. This event will sell out quickly!