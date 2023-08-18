Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, Josh Adam Meyers

media release: After dominating Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks - ultimately breaking the record of most weeks spent at No. 1 - with his single, “Son Of A Sinner,” multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll today announced his Backroad Baptism Tour.

The Backroad Baptism Tour comes after a momentous year for Jelly Roll. The chart-topping, multi-genre phenomenon scored his first No. 1 on Country radio with his debut Country single “Son Of A Sinner” and earned a two-week Rock No. 1, “cemented his rising mainstream stardom” (Tennessean). More recently, he released “she” as well as his current radio hit, “NEED A FAVOR” — both from his highly anticipated forthcoming album. Having independently amassed more than 4 Billion career streams to date, Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022 and continues to sell-out venues across the United States-recently playing to more than 16,000 fans at his sold-out show hometown venue at Bridgestone Arena. His 2020 single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights- has earned more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA- and continues to resonate with fans and tap into Jelly’s uniquely-connective ability to bring fans “therapeutic music.”