Juno meets Heartstopper in Jen Bailey's UNEXPECTING, a poignant and emotional story about found family, what it means to be a parent, and falling in love.

Benjamin Morrison is about to start junior year of high school and while his family is challenging, he is pretty content with his life, with his two best friends, and being a part of the robotics club. Until an experiment with his best friend Maxie has completely unexpected consequences.

He is going to be a father... something his mother was not expecting after he came out as gay. She certainly wasn’t expecting that Ben would want to fight to raise them as a single father after Maxie’s family insists that the baby will be put up for adoption. Ben and his mother come up with a plan to prepare him for fatherhood and fight for his rights.

With every new challenge and sacrifice he has to make, Ben questions his choice. He’s lived with a void in his heart where a father’s presence should have been, and the fear of putting his own child through that keeps him clinging to his decision. When the baby might be in danger, Ben’s faced with a heart-wrenching realization: sometimes being a parent means making difficult choices, even if they are the choices you don't want to make...

Author Bio: JEN BAILEY is an office drone by day and author of queer stories by night. She’s a firm believer that everyone, no matter their gender, age, sexual orientation, or paranormal affiliation, deserves a happy ending. She is the author of Unexpecting.