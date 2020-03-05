press release: We Are Staying: Eighty Years in the Life of a Family, a Store, and a Neighborhood tells about the rise, struggles, and fall of Manhattan's Radio Clinic, and the family that owned it across those decades. It is a small business story and a story about a shop owner that keeps on going despite the odds. It is an immigrant story, a grandfather-father-daughter story, a story of the unique character a family business brings to a neighborhood, and a reflection on what has been lost as stores like these disappear.

Jen Rubin is a former New Yorker living in Madison, WI. An obsessive maker of mixtapes and quite possibly the best challah baker in town, she has worked for social change throughout her career. Jen leads storytelling workshops around Madison, co-produces Madison's Moth StorySlam, co-hosts Inside Stories Podcast, and teaches the occasional social policy class at the University of Wisconsin School of Social Work.