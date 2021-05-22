ONLINE: Jeni Houser & David Blalock

press release: For the final Live from the Madison Opera Center of our digital season, we return to where we started in September: with soprano Jeni Houser and tenor David Blalock. The Wisconsin couple have sung often with Madison Opera, helped us launch our digital season, and also take part in our “Opera Postcards from Madison” project. Jeni returns to Madison Opera next season in a title role TBA, but first she and David will share a program that celebrates the power of music to carry us through even the most challenging times.

Continuing the success of our Digital Fall, we are embarking on a Digital Winter season that runs from January through March and includes the range of content that has become our (digital) signature.

We have an amazing roster of artists involved, including Emily Birsan, Alan Dunbar, Ben Edquist, Emily Glick, Robert Goderich, Kirsten Larson, Cecilia Violetta López, Sidney Outlaw, Karen Slack, and Andrew Wilkowske.

At just $50 per household, the Digital Winter Season is an opportunity to support artists, enjoy music, and connect to each other from the comfort of your home, even though we can't gather in person.

All content will be available to subscribers for one month from the "live" date, so you can watch at your leisure, and as often as you wish.