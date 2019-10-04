Jenie Gao Studio Grand Opening

× Expand Jenie Gao "Globe Weaver," 2019.

press release: Grand Opening on Gallery Night: Jenie Gao Studio and Giant Jones Brewery, 931 E Main St Suites 9 and 16, Madison, WI 53703

Opening Reception Friday, October 4, 6-9 pm

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/3044801428923530/

“Jenie Gao’s new show, Supercalifragilisticexpialidoc ious Antidisestablishmentarianism in Repose, pushes boundaries of rules imposed upon us. JK. Drink Giant Jones’ beer. Tour my new studio. #25words”

The show title started as a joke, with a grain of truth. To have an official listing in MMOCA’s Gallery Night, you gotta keep it under 25 words. We did what was necessary to abide by the law and stay aligned with our mission.

All this to say, Jenie Gao Studio has moved! When you’re a maker of big art, there comes a time when you have to decide either to go small or accept who you are. Tall ceilings, big walls, the new studio’s got it all. Right by downtown, with amazing small business neighbors, the move takes on another meaning. Women remain underrepresented across industries and make up less than 20% of leadership in most fields. Women of color make up less than half of one percent of the US arts industry. Artists, people of color, the working class, and small businesses typically get pushed out as metropolitan areas grow. So this move is an act of changing the narrative—who gets to take up space in a growing city? Who is this community for?

Aaaand…What pairs well with big art? Big beer, of course!! Giant Jones Brewing Company and Jenie Gao Studio are co-hosting this art event for Gallery Night. Let’s celebrate claiming space—metaphorically and literally—for women business owners, the arts as a cultural and economic leader, and a diverse ecosystem. Let’s cheers—with big art and big beers—to a creative economy that works for everyone!

Giant Jones Brewery, Suite 9

Jenie Gao Studio, Suite 16