press release: For her first appearance with Cambridge Winery, Jenna Lynne will perform at our Cambridge location. Highly acclaimed singer and songwriter Jenna Lynne shares her intense and intimate music reflecting her teen experiences. Jenna has twice won first place in the "Waukesha Idol" singing competition and has had her songs played on Milwaukee's Kiss FM and many Indie radio stations around the world. She will be playing fun pop hits and originals with her keyboard. No admission fee, free to the public!

Find more information on Jenna at https://www.facebook.com/ JennaLynneMusic/