media release: Ever wonder what might happen if you stop waiting for permission and start believing in yourself? Just ask Barbra Streisand. At 21, Babs spent her evenings singing in hot cabaret clubs dressed up in funky thrift store finds. At 21, acclaimed performer Jenna Pastuszek spent her evenings serving mini hot dogs at bar mitzvahs sporting a patterned bow tie. Until she met Barbra, and everything changed. Learn how Barbra’s self-confidence, power and unique panache inspired a young performer to get out of her own way and embrace her own kooky self, weird last name and all.