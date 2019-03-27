press release: Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts announces the 2018-19 Winter Writers-in-Residence Series featuring award-winning Wisconsin writers and poets reading from their work and answering questions on select Wednesday evenings at the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley, has partnered with the the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners. From December through April, contest-winning writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time in Shake Rag Alley's inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artist community. Past writers-in-residence include Chloe Benjamin, New York Times best-selling author of “The Immortalists” and “The Anatomy of Dreams,” and Kathleen Ernst, award-winning author of the Chloe Ellefson mystery series.

Save the date to enjoy the chance to meet and hear from the following award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series:

7 p.m. March 27, 2019: Jenna Rindo, 2018 Wisconsin People & Ideas Poetry Contest Winner

Jenna Rindo, author of the award-winning poem "Head, Thorax, and Abdomen," is a poet who, along with her husband, has raised five children on 5 acres in Pickett, Wisconsin, where they also tend a small flock of chickens and Shetland sheep. Her poetry and essays have been published most recently in Natural Bridge, Prism Review, Tampa Review and Bellingham Review. An avid runner and biker, Rindo competes in triathlons and road races ranging from the 5K to the marathon. A former pediatric nurse, Rindo now teaches English to non-native speakers.