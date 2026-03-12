Jennifer Angus reception

media release: This spring, Olbrich's lobby will be home to Tiny and Mighty: Wonders of Insect Life, a site-specific installation from Wisconsin-based artist Jennifer Angus. Featuring a variety of insect specimens thoughtfully arranged in frames, pinned in patterns on the ceiling, and suspended in colorful jelly jars, the space will be enhanced by custom wallpaper designs created from large-scale reproductions of original cyanotype prints.

The exhibit will include an opening reception on Thursday, March 19, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. with an opportunity to meet and chat with the artist, along with a special Artist Talk held on Sunday, April 26, from 4 - 5 p.m. that will explore how this work has developed and evolved over the last 30 years.