media release: Gallery I, II, III - Tuesday, September 5 - Sunday, December 3

Playhouse Gallery - Tuesday, August 29 - Sunday, November 26

Reception: Friday, October 6, 5 - 8pm. Artists’ Talks on Rotunda Stage, 5:30pm.

Immerse yourself in a journey through the artistic wonders as Galleries I, II and III showcase artworks created by women artists. From powerful self-reflections and narratives to multimedia installations, these exhibitions offer a diverse range of perspectives and unveil the realms of creativity and expression. In the Playhouse Gallery, investigate your relationship with garbage. "Garbology" breathes new life into discarded objects and explores our collective and individual waste.

To connect and learn more, join us for artist talks at the receptions. Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, with most artworks available for purchase. Be inspired and enjoy!

Gallery I: Burning at Both Ends

Jennifer Bastian and Heather Rasmussen have been friends for nearly 15 years. As artists and mothers, they make work connected to the labor of the body, family and community, using a language of visual symbols to illustrate themes of discomfort and comfort-seeking.

Jennifer Bastian

Heather Rasmussen

Artists' Statement

Jennifer Bastian and Heather Rasmussen are both mothers and have been friends for nearly 15 years. Both artists make work related to labor: making family, making community, working with the body, birth and domesticity. Themes of discomfort and comfort-seeking emerge from both artist’s work in the form of textures, fabrics and colors used in their photographs and installations. A color palette of reds, purples, dark blues and greens runs throughout their work. A formal pattern appears as pairs: a pair of coconuts held in front of a pregnant woman, a mirror reflecting a pair of boots or a pair of feet. Both feature breastmilk as subjects in photographs as well as their children. Parts of the body that evoke care and labor hold the work of Bastian and Rasmussen together. Bastian’s soft sculptures of red drops hang throughout, interspersed between works, making the viewer think of blood, tears, or wounds. This work, made in the recent years throughout the pandemic gives the viewer a glimpse into the lives of two artist mothers, trying to make sense of what artmaking means during such a frightening and alienating time.

Works from both artists are hung together in dialogue throughout the gallery. This allows for fluid conversation between the works visually and conceptually. As the viewer enters the gallery, they can begin with viewing two short videos both made in Rasmussen’s “Mirror-room” studio. The setup, comprised of two large mirrors joined at one edge and opened at an angle, creates 4 reflections of a center sitting subject. This technique of seeing yourself from all sides was popular at boardwalk photo studios in the late 1800s. The video sets the scene and gives the viewer a sense of scale for the creation of many of her photographs in the show. The next and largest of Bastian’s displayed photographs titled Candle Mountain on Red displays a huge melted mountain of wax attached to a lazy susan on a bright red background. Hung very low on the wall, we feel the massiveness and weight of this object. Bastian and her family lit candles every evening at dinner, adding new candles as the wax melted down. This ritual alludes to Bastian’s catholic upbringing and the act of lighting candles for the dead. It became a way to honor her recently deceased surrogate mother, and was something for her family to look forward to as the long days during the pandemic melded into each other. The bright red backdrop of Candle Mountain is echoed in many of the other works, specifically in the soft red drop sculptures hung throughout the gallery at different heights, and the red dress in Rasmussen’s Self-Portrait #6.

Across the gallery, Rasmussen’s Untitled Installation (15 quarts of breastmilk and mirrors) utilizes actual mirrors that reflect other works in the space and also parts of the viewer, making its audience aware of their own scale within the presented image of the large amounts of liquid breastmilk. One of Bastian’s pairs photographs show her own pumped breastmilk inside a medicine cabinet in an empty bathroom while another shows boots reflected in a semi-circle of mirrors, creating a visually similar multiplication of the subject as Rasmussen’s mirror-room photographs.

In Bastian’s Double Beverly, the viewer sees an accidentally double-printed snapshot of Bastian’s deceased mother that’s been photographed and blown up to much larger than life size. We can’t really see what’s happening in the snapshot, but just like with Rasmussen’s tangles of squash or limbs, our eyes can’t help but try to process the content.

As artists, Rasmussen and Bastian translate life’s challenges and joys into these visual displays to share them with the world.

As a neurodivergent and disabled artist, arts administrator and mother, Jennifer Bastian’s art practice is a multidisciplinary call and response between her personal and professional life. Making photographs and fibers works allows Bastian to regulate her nervous system and ease chronic pain, as well as to be a more present parent. As an arts administrator, Bastian co-founded non-profit all ages arts venue, Communication, in Madison, WI, where her main role is building infrastructure and promoting equity in the arts. Bastian’s daughter was born in March of 2019.

Heather Rasmussen works in the mediums of photography, video, sculpture and installation. She grew up dancing classical ballet and spent summers at intensive programs around the country. Rasmussen’s work can be thought of as still-lifes, but they are also documents of deterioration, movement and experimentation of using her body alongside other objects. She has been included in recent museum exhibitions at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, MA and the Frederick Weisman Museum of Art in Malibu, CA. Public collections include The Art Institute of Chicago and The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Rasmussen’s son was born in March of 2018.

Gallery II: Parallel Paths

Molly Krolczyk’s paintings and Rita Yanny’s mixed media pieces are displayed together in this collaborative exhibition. Their different styles are both characterized by spontaneity, color and layering. Many of these works were created simultaneously during shared studio time they call “parallel.”

Molly Krolczyk

Rita Yanny

Gallery III: Objects May Appear Closer Upon Reflection

Three artists trace their trajectory growing up as women, having to navigate societal expectations of perceived feminine identity at various stages. Each artist explores her own interior and exterior evolutions, costume changes and shifting roles along her journey.

Brenda Gratton

Leora Saposnik