Jennifer Bastian & Luisa Garcia-Gomez

press release: Garver Gallery presents a new installation by Jennifer Bastian and Luisa Garcia-Gomez entitled "What is a Home?" Jennifer Bastian and Luisa Garcia-Gomez were born on different continents, but both had a complex relationship with the idea of home during their youth and adolescence. During the 1990s, while Bastian moved weekly between her parents' houses due to their separation, Garcia took shelter in her home as a trench due to the violence of her country, Colombia. Both artists have consistently made work influenced by their desire to feel “at home.”

The multi-piece installation will be on view in the Garver Atrium thru November 8. Interior viewing has limited hours and limited capacity, you may be asked to wait for others to leave before entering the exhibition space.

Thursdays-Fridays: 4-9 pm; Saturdays: 11 am-9 pm; Sundays 10 am-3 pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/943172252839658/