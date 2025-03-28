Jennifer Bastian Open Studio
to
Thurber Park 3325 Thurber Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Open Studio Hours at 3325 Thurber Ave, Madison, WI 53714
Drawing, collage and fibers materials will be available for mixed media making. Current Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence Jennifer Bastian will be available to talk about ongoing projects. One or more individuals in this small space are immunocompromised. For that reason, we request all attendees to mask before entering. Masks are provided on-site if needed.
- March 28 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
- April 25 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Info
