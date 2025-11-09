Jennifer Bastian reception

media release: This fall, Madison-based artist and community organizer Jennie Bastian (she/her) invites neighbors and visitors alike to experience THE SUN WILL FIND US, a temporary public art project unfolding in and around Thurber Park in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood.

At the heart of the project are 13 hand-sewn banners, each featuring a section of a longer poem written by Bastian. The banners are installed across 10 outdoor locations throughout the neighborhood. These banners transform familiar, everyday places into points of reflection, connection, and care.

“My time at this artist residency has deepened my commitment to creating work that is outward-facing, publicly-engaged, and often made in collaboration with others,” Bastian said.

The project is the result of months of collaboration with local residents who contributed in meaningful ways such as donating bed sheets, cutting and sewing fabric squares, hosting banners on their homes and in their yards, and even helping with installation.

This work is listed as a participant in the Terrain Exhibitions, a national grassroots public art festival that brings artists and neighbors together in neighborhoods across the world. Bastian’s first banner was created for the Terrain Biennial in 2021, and she is again connecting with Terrain to expand the viewership and community that is able to engage with this year’s work.

Local visitors are encouraged to explore all 10 sites. Each location features a colorful box offering free takeaway packets that include:

A map of all banner locations

The full poem THE SUN WILL FIND US

A curated book list inspired by the project (all titles available through Madison Public Library)

Banners can be found at the following locations:

200 block of Oak St (Secret second banner visible from Reger Park!)

2900 block of Union St

3000 block of James St

100 block of Powers Ave

Corner of Memphis Ave & St. Paul Ave

3325 Thurber Ave

400 block of Memphis Ave

500 block of Rethke Ave

St. Paul Community Garden

Corner of Memphis Ave & Thurber Ave

If you would like to share the work on social media, please use the hashtag #TheSunWillFindUs and tag @jenniebeee and @madisonbubbler.

The project will culminate in a community gathering and closing ritual on Sunday, November 9, from 2:00 – 5:00pm at Thurber Park. All are welcome to honor the stories, objects, and connections shared during this project. The banners will remain on display through November 15, 2025.

Bastian’s work blends photography, fiber, candle-making, and storytelling with a strong focus on accessibility and care. Throughout the residency, she is engaging the neighborhood with hands-on opportunities to make, reflect, and gather. Participants might write letters to loved ones who have passed, help build a temporary altar, or add a unique assemblage to the community grief garland. Her residency will continue through Fall 2026.