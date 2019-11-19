Jennifer Gaddis, Monica White, Anna Zeide

Discussing "The Labor of Lunch," "Freedom Farmers" and "Canned," respectively.

press release: Presented in partnership with the UW-Madison Center for the Humanities, three of the country's foremost authors on Food Politics gather to discuss the transformative power of food in our communites, including food security, food justice, and food as means of liberation. Jennifer Gaddis, author of The Labor of Lunch, Monica White, author of Freedom Farmers, and Anne Zeide, author of Canned, will engage in a wide-ranging discussion about many of the most pressing food issues facing society today.