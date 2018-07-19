Jennifer Hedstrom, Mike Maimone, Karen Wheelock

× Expand https://www.facebook.com/karenwheelockmusic/ Karen Wheelock

press release: Doors @ 7pm, Music @ 7:30pm

$5 cover

21+

About the Artists:

Combining classical training with calculated lyricism, Jennifer Hedstrom is a dynamic performer whose songs extend the full range of darkness to light. Her recordings and dramatic live performances have earned her comparisons to artists such as Regina Spektor, Joni Mitchell, Sara Bareilles, and Amanda Palmer. Raised in the Chicago suburbs, Jennifer has been based out of Madison, WI since 2010. Her second full length album, Prairie, was released in January 2018.

Mutts frontman Mike Maimone “goes from zero to a hundred quicker than most,” according to Daytrotter. Choose Chicago says, “He plays the piano with his feet. He swills whiskey between songs. He shouts and howls. He is an unstoppable music force.” Vern Hester of the Windy City Times adds, “The man has the keyboard style of Fats Waller and Jerry Lee Lewis combined, and a vocal style that clearly recalls Tom Waits and Warren Zevon.”

Maimone has averaged over 100 tour dates each year since 2007, primarily with his band Mutts and as a solo artist, as well as on keyboards for Company of Thieves and Los Colognes. He has opened for Imagine Dragons, Weezer, OK Go, Blues Traveler, and The Hold Steady among others, played Lollapalooza, Sasquatch, Riot Fest, Last Call with Carson Daly, and at notable venues across the country, from The Fillmore in San Francisco, to Emo’s in Austin, to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

Romantic at its core, Karen Wheelock’s music has a sound all its own, but one could draw connections to A Fine Frenzy, Lisa Loeb, Cat Power with just a hint of the Moldy Peaches' spirit. Hidden within her songwriting is a deep love for the Foo Fighters and other hard rock bands. Wheelock's repertoire ranges from light-hearted ditties to deeply profound ballads; these are clearly the result of personal reflection, the stuff of all good art.

Wheelock released her debut EP "Imaginary Girl" at the end of 2014 and recently released her uplifting, sophomore EP "So Far" this past December.

