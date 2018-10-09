Jennifer Hedstrom, Morgan Wiegel, The Bitter Nothings, Karen Wheelock, Chloe Louise

press release: It’s the October edition of our monthly Fierce Females Songwriter’s Circle! Join us for an intimate night of music and storytelling by Jennifer Hedstrom, Morgan Wiegel, and The Bitter Nothings!

Hosted by Karen Wheelock and Chloe Louise

Doors at 6:30, music at 7pm

$5

All are welcome.

Communication is a sober, all-ages, safer space at all times.

Co-hosted by Half-Stack Sessions