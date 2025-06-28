Jennifer Knapp, Mary Lambert

Buy Tickets

Sun Prairie West High School 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: One Night Only: Mary Lambert & Jennifer Knapp Live in Concert! 

Join us for an unforgettable evening as Grammy-nominated artists Mary Lambert and Jennifer Knapp take the stage for a special one-night-only acoustic concert in celebration of our 3rd Annual Community Pride Fest! The concert kicks off at 7:00 PM on June 28, 2025, at West High School, following a full day of Pride festivities.

Pride Fest runs from 12–4 PM and is fun for the whole family — featuring food trucks, crafts, live entertainment, and a community resource fair.

Cap off the day with an intimate musical experience as these two powerhouse performers bring heart, soul, and harmony to the stage. Don't miss this incredible celebration of love, identity, and community!

Info

Sun Prairie West High School 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
LGBT
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Jennifer Knapp, Mary Lambert - 2025-06-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jennifer Knapp, Mary Lambert - 2025-06-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jennifer Knapp, Mary Lambert - 2025-06-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jennifer Knapp, Mary Lambert - 2025-06-28 19:00:00 ical