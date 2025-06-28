Jennifer Knapp, Mary Lambert

× Expand Shervin Lainez A close-up of Mary Lambert. Mary Lambert

media release: One Night Only: Mary Lambert & Jennifer Knapp Live in Concert!

Join us for an unforgettable evening as Grammy-nominated artists Mary Lambert and Jennifer Knapp take the stage for a special one-night-only acoustic concert in celebration of our 3rd Annual Community Pride Fest! The concert kicks off at 7:00 PM on June 28, 2025, at West High School, following a full day of Pride festivities.

Pride Fest runs from 12–4 PM and is fun for the whole family — featuring food trucks, crafts, live entertainment, and a community resource fair.

Cap off the day with an intimate musical experience as these two powerhouse performers bring heart, soul, and harmony to the stage. Don't miss this incredible celebration of love, identity, and community!