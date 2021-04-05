ONLINE: Jennifer Parker

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Jennifer Parker, author of Coercive Relationships, for a virtual conversation on Crowdcast with Shannon Barry of DAIS and Veronica Figueroa-Velez of UNIDOS!

Jennifer Parker, MSSW wrote Coercive Relationships: Find the Answers to provide a beacon for survivors of partner abuse and a resource for professionals working alongside them. Parker’s empathic voice offers survivors knowledge gleaned from years of accompanying them on their healing journeys. Her writing is seasoned with information regarding trauma and recovery. Each chapter contains survivor examples that illustrate coercive control and suggestions for self-discovery and recovery.

Jennifer Parker has a Master’s degree in Social Work and has practiced for over thirty years with a specialty of intimate partner violence (IPV).