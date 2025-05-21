Jennifer Peters & Annette Knapstein

media release: The Japanese practice of Forest Bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is becoming a prevalent way for people to increase their well-being by connecting with the natural environment through their senses. This easily accessible activity can benefit all ages, and serves as a reminder to slow down and be mindful by simply immersing oneself in the sights, sounds, and smells of nature.

In Holy Wisdom’s new art exhibit, local artists Jennifer Peters and Annette Knapstein share their work inspired by Forest Bathing as a “tangible expression of our sensory experience in nature.” Please join us for the Forest Bathing Art Exhibit Reception on Friday, May 30, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

The exhibit is on display in the Gathering Area of the monastery from May 21 – July 21, 2025. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 8am – 4:30pm (excluding holidays) and Sunday 10 – 11 am.