press release: “Breathless Awe and Beyond: The Galapagos” by Jennifer Peters

Reception: Friday July 19th 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

“The earliest stories of the Galapagos were shared by sailors and pirates who used the island as a hideout. They lived in caves and created huge statues to frighten off any visitors. The animals drawn by early explorers and sailors in their journals became their “photographs” of what they experienced out in the volcanic, rough and wild terrain. The journals and logs showcased a rare mix of art and nature. However, it was only the rich variety of fauna and flora on these islands that stood the test of time, not so much the sailors’ logs. I wonder what these early explorers would have shown us had they possessed a camera to document their experiences.

“Now, with modern photography, capturing the world we see is simple. Observing and selecting what we choose to document is the challenge. Given that each person brings their unique life experience and perspective to what they see thrills me. Each photograph I present means something unique to each observer.

“I recently have chosen to display my images on canvas as a photographic medium. The textured surface brings out the very detailed version of what I see when shooting. While I was perched on a rugged cliff overlooking the sea, I photographed a Marine Iguana’s legs and claws clutching to the jagged rocks. It was amazing! I proceeded to take an image of the different textures and shapes of the rugged sea shores that were highlighted with the red tones of lavas’ past journeys. The caves with royal blue pools of water inviting the observer to dive in were just one of a kind in the world. The underwater scenes of green sea turtles swimming along side of me truly have stolen my heart. I try to bring these scenes for others to experience. Let me show you what was hidden inside the strange looking plants. How big or small was this subject? I can see things that the naked eye cannot. I can capture in that instance a color or light source that will be gone in the next blink of an eye.

“I become my camera and the images reflect my view and deep love of nature. My greatest wish is for these images to open a world that people may overlook. I explore the intricate nuances of natural forms by allowing the camera’s lens to awaken our tastes for wanting to see the inner beauty in detail.

“Like the stories and drawings in the journals of pirates and sailors, I hope to bring to the forefront the Galapagos’ hues of light, its crevices, its textures smooth and rough, the delicate strands and the intricacies of the islands’ inner exuberance as witnesses to their overlooked beauty. I believe that within each dewdrop the oceans reside. At least they do in the Galapagos!”

The exhibit runs for all of July and August, 2019.

