Jennifer Peters, Karen Fitzsimmons

media release: "Of Quiet Awe" features the work of photographer Jennifer Peters and painter Karen Fitzsimmons as they explore both the fragility and strength of nature through their respective mediums. Their collaboration explores the delicate balance between reality and imagination as each artist interprets the light, shadow and motion found in everyday moments in nature. The intricate textures and expressions that define woodlands and water are captured with sensitivity and invite the viewer to accompany them on a visual journey toward tranquility and introspective calm.

The exhibit is on display from Nov. 18, 2026 - Feb. 17, 2027. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm (excluding holidays) and Sunday 10:00 – 11:00 am.

Join us for the opening reception of the new art exhibit, on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 pm.

Schedule