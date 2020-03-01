Jennifer Peters & Mike Weller

UW Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

"L’Amour et et la Mort as told by water," photographs, 3/1-4/30.

press release: The Lowell Center is located on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus at 610 Langdon Street. and operated by the UW-Extension Conference Centers. The lobby is set aside to showcase the creativity and talent of photographic artists in the Madison area and throughout southern Wisconsin.    Two-month long exhibit slots. If you are interested in exhibiting at the Lowell Center click here. If you want more information, email Wayne Brabender, wayne.brabender@gmail.com, Volunteer Exhibit Space Coordinator, or call 608-577-3300.

UW Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-577-3300
