Jennifer Peters
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Please join us for the opening reception of the month-long exhibit of local photographer Jennifer Peters, 5-7 pm on Sept. 6.
Jennifer is an award-winning photographer and lives in Middleton, WI. She has devoted her life to documenting her world travels by highlighting the inner beauty of our natural world.
Info
