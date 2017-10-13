press release: Holy Wisdom Monastery will feature the work of PhotoMidwest Photographer Jennifer Peters, who has taken photographs throughout the world. From images of mountains to prairie grasses, Jennifer's love of nature touches the heart, mind and soul. The exhibit will run October 13 through December 29, 2017. Gallery hours are M - F, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm (excluding holidays) Sundays 10 - 11 am.

Opening Reception: You are cordially invited to attend the opening for Serendipity on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI 53562. The evening will include a brief reflection by the artist at 6:00 pm. Wine, beer and catered hors d'oeuvres will be served. Bring your friends!

For more information: blf@benedictinewomen.org or call 608-836-1631, x124.