press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen, author of The Ideas that Made America: A Brief History!

The Ideas That Made America: A Brief History traces how Americans have addressed the issues and events of their time and place, whether the Civil War, the Great Depression, or the culture wars of today. Praised as a "stimulating read" (Foreign Affairs), a "valuable civic exercise" (Kirkus), and a "worthy crash course in US intellectual history" (Washington Examiner), The Ideas That Made America "urges us to see intellectual trends as intrinsic to America's story, not just equal to our political and social currents but, often, shifting the tides." (The Washington Post)

Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen is the Merle Curti and Vilas-Borghesi Distinguished Achievement Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her research focuses on 19th- and 20th-century US thought and culture in transatlantic perspective. She is the author of the award-winning American Nietzsche: A History of an Icon and His Ideas, and is co-editor of Protest on the Page: Essays on Print and the Cultures of Dissent and The Worlds of American Intellectual History.