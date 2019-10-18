Discussing "The Ideas That Made America: A Brief History."

press release:The Ideas That Made America: A Brief History is an exciting exploration of American history by way of vibrant and powerful ideas, thinkers, texts, and intellectual institutions. Written by one of the most distinguished intellectual historians of her generation, Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen takes a chronological approach, beginning with the first explorers and settlers in the New World up to the 21st century. Ratner-Rosenhagen shows how ideas have been a major force in American history, driving movements such as transcendentalism, Social Darwinism, conservatism, and postmodernism.

Presented in partnership with The Madison Institute.