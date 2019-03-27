× Expand Autumn de Wilde Jenny Lewis

$26.50. Doors 6:30 pm.

press release: Just as 2018 comes to a close, Jenny Lewis has confirmed her highly anticipated return with her fourth solo album, On The Line—the follow up to 2014’s critically acclaimed The Voyager — out spring 2019 on Warner Bros. Records.

The 11 all-new original songs were written by Lewis and recorded at Capitol Records’ Studio B, and feature a backing band of legendary talent including Beck, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Jim Keltner, Ringo Starr and Ryan Adams.

Jenny has also announced her first round of 2019 headlining dates. The March-May 2019 itinerary includes stops at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Seattle’s Moore Theatre, The Palace in St. Paul, the Hollywood Palladium and many more—plus an appearance at ACL Live at the Moody Theater set for April 6th.