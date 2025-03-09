Jenny Lupien, JT Spartz, Rita Witter, Mason Meyer
Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
media release: Join Main St. Music in Brooklyn for the third round of its Songwriters Showcase. Songwriters include Jenny Lupien, JT Spartz, and Rita Witter and hosted By Main Street's owner Mason Meyer. Sit back and listen to these original songs and the stories behind them as told by the songwriters themselves. Music starts at 2pm. No cover charge.
