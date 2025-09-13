Jenny Lupien, Mason Meyer Band

media release: Original artists Jenny Lupien and The Mason Meyer Band will showcase their talents at The Harmony. With a deep voice and raw lyrics, Mason delivers songs inspired by truth, and reality of life's tougher side. Jenny Lupien affectionally known as "the Healer", brings things to the other end of the spectrum, with songs of reflection, acceptance, joy, and the beauty of life. Jenny Lupien will be accompanied by Madison’s very own well known, highly respected lead guitarist Jayme Poster and the legendary studio recording violinist, Angela Martin Licari. Jenny & Mason will share their duet which climbed to #21 on Indie charts and radio hits charts nationwide. The Mason Meyer Band you may have heard opened the show this year at the MAMA awards. It was epic! This band is the creator of Hawk Rawk genre. Arrive early. You won’t want to miss this!

$10 Cover. 21+. Start time 8pm.