press release:

August 27, 8 pm (doors at 7), Jenny Parrott/Evan Murdock, suggested donation $10

Jenny Parrott has been a longtime house favorite. She's played here with her bands the Shotgun Party and Loves It, and I'm delighted to have her back under her own name. She will be touring with guitarist (and new husband!) Sweet Gary Newcomb. I can't wait.

Opening the show will be local favorite Evan Murdock. He's fantastic with his band, but I always look forward to his solo shows. It's gonna be a great night.

× Expand "When I Come Down" by Jenny Parrott

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki