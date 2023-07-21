media release: “Jenny” is the result of four weeks of training and creation in the MCS Residency program. While primarily a duo trapeze pair, Sam Kellar-Long and Killian Sabourin, also took this time to explore some of their other disciplines, such as hand to hand, dance, and solo trapeze. They’ve done their best to imbue the show with emotion, authenticity and an optimistic perspective on impermanence—and if you don’t care about that then at the very least there will be cool circus tricks!

The show itself will be approximately 30 minutes with no intermission, and the audience is invited to stay afterward to celebrate the end of the residency, hang out with the artists and informally share their thoughts about the performance.

This show is appropriate for all ages.

$10-$25.