Come join us for a one-night-only Jeopardy! experience in Monona! Two Jeopardy! champions — Ben Chan and Christopher Tillman — are heading to Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesday, December 10th at 7PM for a special Jeopardy! Bar League event, “Challenge the Champs.”

It’s a lively pub trivia night built just like the show you know and love, featuring official Jeopardy! clues, fast-paced gameplay, energetic hosting from former contestant Niki Peters, and a donation made to the Boys & Girls Club in the winning team’s name.

We’re looking forward to seeing you for a fun-filled trivia night — perfect for Jeopardy! fans, trivia lovers, and anyone up for something a little different.

Event Details: Where: Buffalo Wild Wings — 6544 Monona Drive, Monona, WI

When: Wednesday, December 10 at 7PM

RSVP/Contact: marketing@jeopardybarleague.com