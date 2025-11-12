Jeopardy!

Buffalo Wild Wings - Monona 6544 Monona Dr., Monona, Wisconsin 53716

TimePlay is the official partner of the Jeopardy! television brand, and we’re very excited to bring a live, interactive Jeopardy! trivia experience to Buffalo Wild Wings in Monona in a few weeks.

This isn’t your average trivia night - it’s a high-energy, interactive experience where locals can team up with friends, compete for prizes, enjoy wings and drinks, and show off their trivia skills. Best part? It’s free to play.

