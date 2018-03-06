press release:

Jeremy Scahill confronts America’s War on Terror—a campaign of assassinations, drone strikes, surveillance, and covert ops—with rare insight. In talks, he draws from his nearly two decades of investigative reporting to illuminate the biased media coverage and hidden agendas of US foreign policy. In so doing, he offers an ethical appeal for greater transparency and accountability in both election coverage and international journalism.

An investigative reporter and war correspondent, Jeremy Scahill is one of the three founding editors of The Intercept. His latest book, featuring a foreword by Edward Snowden and written with the staff of The Intercept, is The Assassination Complex: Inside the Government’s Secret Drone Warfare Program. He is also the international bestselling author of Blackwater and Dirty Wars: The World Is a Battlefield. The film adaptation of Dirty Wars, which he wrote, produced, and narrates, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Teju Cole calls the book “[A] courageous and exhaustive examination of the way a number of clandestine campaigns—full of crimes, cover-ups, and assassinations—became the United States’ main strategy for combating terrorism.”

Scahill has reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria, the former Yugoslavia, and elsewhere. He has served as the national security correspondent for The Nation and Democracy Now!. His work has sparked several congressional investigations and has twice won the George Polk Book Award, one of journalism’s highest honors.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series.