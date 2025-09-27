media release: The Hub at 2352 S. Park Street will come alive on Saturday, September 27, 2025, as food lovers, families, and cultural communities gather for the 1st Annual Jerk & Jollof Cookoff Competition. This exciting event will celebrate the rich culinary traditions of West Africa and the Caribbean through spirited competition, live entertainment, and community engagement.

The competition will feature four categories: Jerk (Chicken/Pork), Jollof, Side Dish, and Dessert, with prizes awarded to the best in each. Local chefs, amateur cooks, and cultural ambassadors will showcase their skills while honoring the flavors and stories behind these beloved dishes.

Jollof Rice, a cherished West African dish with roots in the 14th-century Wolof Empire, has long been a source of pride and friendly rivalry across the continent. Similarly, Jamaican Jerk cooking, developed through a fusion of Indigenous Taíno techniques and African traditions brought by escaped enslaved people (Maroons), represents resilience, adaptation, and cultural pride. Together, these traditions highlight the powerful connections between Africa and its diaspora.

This inaugural event will determine which country makes the best Jollof Rice and Jerk Chicken or Pork in Madison.

Contestant sign-up: rastabarista.com

Ticket sales: rastabarista.com /tickets

A Mission Beyond the Food

Proceeds from the Cookoff will benefit Youth Empowerment Initiatives, Inc. (YEI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to:

Providing post-secondary academic opportunities for at-risk youth.

Creating employment opportunities in agriculture.

Encouraging young people to “grow what they eat and eat what they grow,” promoting self-sufficiency, healthy living, and long-term community development.

Organizers expect a diverse crowd from across Madison and the greater region, making the Cookoff a signature cultural event for years to come.