Jerrika Mighelle, Pam Barrett, JT Spartz

× Expand CAH Promotions JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow. JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow.

media release: Harmonious: A Songwriter's Showcase

Americana singer/songwriter Jerrika Mighelle has released three studio albums full of rootsy, heart-stirring, tunes about their life as a midwestern, non-binary, queer dreamer. Jerrika’s songs stir wonder and hope, aiming to connect the listener to their own heart. They have shared the stage with many amazing artists including Chastity Brown, Humbird, and LeAnn Rimes. Jerrika’s latest single “Wondrous One” is now streaming everywhere!

Pam Barrett is a Madison-based songwriter best known for fronting the Motor Primitives, the Sigourney Weavers and, most recently, Madison favorites, BingBong. Her throaty vibrato brings emotional immediacy to her melodic – at times portentous, at times rocking – songs. Listeners describe the songs as visually brilliant with characters who come alive. A close listener will discern a broad range of subject matter; her songs often subtly reflect Pam's sense of social responsibility. The vivid lyrical images are beautifully complemented by a variety of rhythms and melodies.

JT Spartz is the Harmonious series host and primary cat herder. Whether you've heard him around town with local Americana rockers Dogtown Hollow or back in the day with Jim James & The Damn Shames, you'll recognize his inimitable vocal grit, songwriting wit, and driving rhythm guitar + harmonica chops. Stories and songs in a listening room environment with great food, tasty drinks, and friends both old and new.... It's Harmonious!