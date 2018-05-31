Jerry Apps

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Event introduction by Bill Lueders

Since the Eagle Party took power in the United States, all schools and public utilities have been privatized, churches and libraries closed, and independent news media shut down. In the Midwest, a massive storm sends Lake Michigan surging over the Door County peninsula, and thousands of refugees flee inland. In the midst of this apocalypse, a resourceful band of Wisconsin sixty-somethings calling themselves the Oldsters lays secret plans to fight the ruling regime's propaganda and show people how to think for themselves...

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-283-9332
