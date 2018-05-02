press release: "I never wanted to be a professor," admits farm-boy-turned-UW Professor Emeritus Jerry Apps in his newest Society Press release, Once a Professor: A Memoir of Teaching in Turbulent Times. Yet a series of unexpected events and unplanned experiences put Apps on a path that led him to a thirty-eight-year career at UW-Madison.

In this continuation of the Apps life story begun in his childhood memoir "Limping through Life," the former agriculture professor shares stories from his UW years, from 1957 to 1995. Stories include his experiences during the turmoil of the 1960s' protests-when he was tear gassed twice in one day-as well as struggles of tenure and faculty governance and the pressures to secure funding for academic research and programs.

Colorful characters, personal photos, and journal entries enrich the celebrated rural life author's account of his unexpected, and much enjoyed, campus career.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jerry Apps is a professor emeritus of agriculture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Wisconsin Academy Fellow. The former UW-Extension agent has written more than forty fiction, nonfiction, and children's books, many of them on rural history and country life. His work has won awards from the American Library Association, the Wisconsin Library Association, the Wisconsin Historical Society, and the Council for Wisconsin Writers, and he has created four documentaries about farm life and country living with Wisconsin Public Television. Jerry and his wife, Ruth, divide their time between their home in Madison and their farm, Roshara, near his Wild Rose, Wisconsin, boyhood farm.

BOOK LAUNCH EVENT

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - Book Launch & Signing,10 a.m.

Location: Oakwood Village (west) University Woods auditorium, 6205 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wis. Co-hosted by Oakwood Village and the Retired UW-Madison Faculty Association. A book signing will follow.