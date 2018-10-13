press release: Farm boy professor and celebrated rural historian shares the life lessons he learned and the history he witnessed as a University of Wisconsin Extension Agent and UW-Madison professor during 1960s, 70s and beyond in his new memoir Once a Professor: A Memoir of Teaching in Turbulent Times.

In this continuation of the Apps life story begun in his childhood memoir Limping through Life, Wisconsin's celebrated rural storyteller shares stories from his years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1957 to 1995, when he left the university to lecture and write fulltime. During those years Apps experienced the turmoil of protests and riots at the UW in the 1960s, the struggles of the tenure process and faculty governance, and the ever-present pressure to secure funding for academic research and programs.

"I never wanted to be a professor," writes Jerry Apps in the introduction to Once a Professor. Yet a series of unexpected events and unplanned experiences put him on an unlikely path--and led to a thirty-eight-year career at the University of Wisconsin.