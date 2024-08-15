media release: It's a special evening on the fourth floor of the Black Business Hub. On Thursday, August 15, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, we will host an inspiring fireside chat with Dr. Jerry Butler, a distinguished Black artist who has profoundly impacted Madison's cultural landscape. The event will be a unique and enriching experience, and I would be honored to have you join us.

Dr. Butler's art is not just visually captivating but also tells the profound stories of our community's journey, resilience, and spirit. His work, shaped by ethnicity, economic plight, gender, and the rhythms of life, examines the social, economic, and political landscapes that we navigate daily. This is a rare opportunity to engage with his personal interpretations and gain deeper insights into the cultural systems that influence our lives.

Additionally, Dr. Butler will have pieces of his art available for sale in the lobby and on the fourth floor. This is a fantastic chance to support a local artist and bring home a piece of Madison's cultural heritage.

Light refreshments will be served, and we hope this evening will be as enjoyable as it is enlightening. Please RSVP at your earliest convenience to reserve your spot at this special event.