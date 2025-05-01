Jerry Butler
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
from the Wisconsin Academy newsletter: Jerry Butler will be showing additional art at his exhibition "Images from Dreams" at Bethel Lutheran Church's Hallway Gallery in downtown Madison. The exhibition is on view from May 1 - June 30, 2025. On May 16, directly following his remarks and reception at the James Watrous Gallery, Butler will give a second artist's talk at 7:00 pm at Bethel Lutheran.
