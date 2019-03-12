Jerry Butler & Shelby Kahr
Overture Center-Gallery I 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Spring Cycle: Tuesday, March 12-Sunday, June 2, 2019
Reception | Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m
Butler and Kahr depict the people that have shaped their lives through portraiture. Butler honors the people he has known over the last decade through mixed media compositions. Kahr uses figurative painting to explore her cultural heritage in the Midwest.
