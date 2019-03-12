press release: Spring Cycle: Tuesday, March 12-Sunday, June 2, 2019

Reception | Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m

Gallery I – Jerry Butler & Shelby Kahr

Butler and Kahr depict the people that have shaped their lives through portraiture. Butler honors the people he has known over the last decade through mixed media compositions. Kahr uses figurative painting to explore her cultural heritage in the Midwest.