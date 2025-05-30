media release: Overture Center for the Arts and JS Touring announced today that America’s premier comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform on the Overture Hall stage on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at overture.org .

Get ready for a night of comedy brilliance as the legendary Jerry Seinfeld takes the stage at Overture Hall! Known for his razor-sharp wit and hilarious take on the everyday moments we all experience, Seinfeld’s newest stand-up routine will have you laughing from start to finish. From his iconic TV show “Seinfeld,” named the greatest sitcom of all time, to his Emmy-nominated projects like “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Seinfeld has built a career out of making the mundane feel absolutely hilarious. Don’t miss your chance to see the master of observational comedy live in a show that’s guaranteed to leave you in stitches!

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “ Seinfeld. ” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People ’ s Choice awards, was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “ Jerry Before Seinfeld ” and “ 23 Hours to Kill ” along with the highly acclaimed web series “ Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. ” Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies ( “ Comedian, ” “ Bee Movie ” ), directed and produced a Broadway hit ( “ Colin Quinn: Long Story Short ” ) and wrote three best-selling books ( “ Is this Anything? ” “ The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book ” and “ Seinlanguage ” ) and a children ’ s book ( “ Halloween ” ). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film “ Unfrosted ” which he directed, co-wrote and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.