media release: The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years—Jersey style!

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning, original Broadway sensation, “Jersey Boys.” From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.

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