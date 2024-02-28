media release: Jessamyn Stanley is an award-winning yoga instructor, intersectional activist, author of 'Every Body Yoga.', and co-founder of The Underbelly. She empowers her audience of 500k+ to break down barriers: both those that society has set and that they have set for themselves.

Join us for Yoga, Diversity, and Empowerment: A Journey with Jessamyn Stanley on Febuary 28th, 7 PM @ Tripp Commons in Memorial Unon. The lecture will be followed by an audience Q&A.