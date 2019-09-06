Jesse Bannister, Shubhen Chatterjee & Pratik Shrivatsav

Eagle School, Fitchburg 5454 Gunflint Trail, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Indian classical instrumental music concert that uniquely includes the saxophone along with the more traditional Indian percussion and string instruments- the tabla and the sarod

Jesse Bannister (Saxophone), Shubhen Chatterjee (Tabla) and Pratik Shrivatsav (Sarod)

Tickets can be purchased at this Paypal link https://paypal.me/saxophonesarod0906 

$20 per person if purchased in advance through Paypal. $25 per person  if tickets purchased at the gate. $15 per person for students. Free admission for children under 10 years.

Eagle School, Fitchburg 5454 Gunflint Trail, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
608-886-0198
