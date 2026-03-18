media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Jesse James Rose in celebration of her debut memoir Sorry I Keep Crying During Sex.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About the book

In the before, Jesse James Rose is happy. She has a beautiful boyfriend with melty glacier eyes, she’s on a euphoric journey of gender exploration, and New York City is perfect.

In the after, she’s single, making dinner for her grandfather, and wondering if he’s going to forget her name today. Except, in the before, her first-grade music teacher led her into a dark room to show her something he shouldn’t have. And in the after, she’s finding healing and comfort in coming into her own, even as her grandfather declines.

In the before, she was fine, more or less. But in the after, she has to reckon with whatever the hell restorative justice really, truly means.

Following the aftermath of an assault, and the heartache of caring for a grandfather with Alzheimer’s, sorry i keep crying during sex tells a captivating story of identity, recovery, grief, survivorship, and transness. Through lists, theatrical scripts, flashbacks, and Grindr DMs, Jesse James Rose’s genre-defying memoir is raw and hysterically funny, and takes readers on the wild ride of overcoming the struggles of a trans twentysomething.

Jesse James Rose (she/they) is a transgender actor, writer, and content creator based in New York City. Every president who has attacked her in the media has been shot at. Rose holds degrees from NYU in music theatre and child psychology, as well as a certificate in diversity, equity, and inclusion from Cornell University. As an actress, Jesse starred in productions of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Cabaret, The Fantasticks, and won Best Actor at the Berlin Indie Film festival for the short film "Barstool." In 2025 she became the first openly transgender woman elected to the national council of the Actors Equity Union. As a labor leader she specializes in policymaking that combats harassment and hostile work environments. Jesse's work lives largely on social media, where she writes (& yaps) about gender, queerness, survivorship, mental health, their feelings, and their exes on Instagram & TikTok (@jamesissmiling).