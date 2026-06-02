Jesse & Kayce

media release: Get ready for unforgettable summer evenings in the heart of DeForest! Our Summer Series brings the community together with free movie nights, lively concert nights, and — new this year — two vibrant night markets!

Each event is more than just entertainment — it’s an experience! Enjoy a variety of food vendors serving up delicious eats, a refreshing beer garden to unwind with friends, and yard games for all ages to enjoy.

Back for 2026: Night Markets! Stroll through local vendors offering handmade goods, fresh produce, baked treats, and unique finds — all while enjoying live music and great food under the evening sky.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair, gather your family and friends, and join us for fun-filled nights at Fireman’s Park. Whether you're here for the music, the movie, the shopping, the food, or simply the company, there’s something for everyone!

Follow us on social media and check back often for dates, movie selections, band lineups, night market vendor lists, and more!